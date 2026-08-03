"Zero tolerance policy against drugs, crime": Suvendu Adhikari on crackdown on cross-border narcotics syndicate

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday praised the Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda district police for conducting a joint operation against an interstate and cross-border narcotics network, saying that the West Bengal government follows a "zero tolerance policy" against drugs, crime and illegal syndicates. In a post on X, CM Adhikari said the operation resulted in the arrest of key accused Pintu Sarkar and two other co-accused following the arrest of drug smuggler Mridul Ghosh last month.

"I appreciate the Dakshin Dinajpur District Police and Malda District Police for executing a stellar joint operation that has delivered a massive blow to an interstate and cross-border drug network. Following the arrest of notorious smuggler Mridul Ghosh last month, swift follow-up investigations led to the capture of his key associate, Pintu Sarkar, along with two other co-accused," Adhikari said. He said the police recovered Rs 2.4 crore in cash, thousands of bottles of cough syrup with a black market value of Rs 90 lakh and around 20 grams of gold during a coordinated raid at a premises in Mangalbari under Malda Police Station.

"Thorough interrogations are currently underway to unearth the entire nexus and root out every single individual connected to this racket," he said. Adhikari asserted that the state government would remain committed to protecting the youth and ensuring that West Bengal's soil is not used by criminal networks

"Let this be a clear message to all criminal elements: illegal drug operations will be met with the full force of the Law. Intensive raids are being continuously conducted across the border zones, and no mercy will be shown to those who jeopardise public safety," he added. The BJP leader also reiterated the government's "zero tolerance policy" against drugs, crime and illegal syndicates. (ANI)