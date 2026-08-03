"Zero tolerance policy against drugs, crime": Suvendu Adhikari on crackdown on cross-border narcotics syndicate

He said the police recovered Rs 2.4 crore in cash, thousands of bottles of cough syrup with a black market value of Rs 90 lakh and around 20 grams of gold during a coordinated raid at a premises in Mangalbari under Malda Police Station.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 17:25 IST
"Zero tolerance policy against drugs, crime": Suvendu Adhikari on crackdown on cross-border narcotics syndicate
Items recovered during joint operation (Photo/X/.@SuvenduWB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday praised the Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda district police for conducting a joint operation against an interstate and cross-border narcotics network, saying that the West Bengal government follows a "zero tolerance policy" against drugs, crime and illegal syndicates. In a post on X, CM Adhikari said the operation resulted in the arrest of key accused Pintu Sarkar and two other co-accused following the arrest of drug smuggler Mridul Ghosh last month.

"I appreciate the Dakshin Dinajpur District Police and Malda District Police for executing a stellar joint operation that has delivered a massive blow to an interstate and cross-border drug network. Following the arrest of notorious smuggler Mridul Ghosh last month, swift follow-up investigations led to the capture of his key associate, Pintu Sarkar, along with two other co-accused," Adhikari said. He said the police recovered Rs 2.4 crore in cash, thousands of bottles of cough syrup with a black market value of Rs 90 lakh and around 20 grams of gold during a coordinated raid at a premises in Mangalbari under Malda Police Station.

"Thorough interrogations are currently underway to unearth the entire nexus and root out every single individual connected to this racket," he said. Adhikari asserted that the state government would remain committed to protecting the youth and ensuring that West Bengal's soil is not used by criminal networks

"Let this be a clear message to all criminal elements: illegal drug operations will be met with the full force of the Law. Intensive raids are being continuously conducted across the border zones, and no mercy will be shown to those who jeopardise public safety," he added. The BJP leader also reiterated the government's "zero tolerance policy" against drugs, crime and illegal syndicates. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launche...

Iran
2
EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sour...

Japan
3
WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

WRAPUP 3-Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick d...

United States
4
Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home soil

Athletics-Kerr caps 'great two weeks' with Commonwealth Games gold on home s...

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Ending the Mpox Emergency Could Put Africa’s Progress at Risk

Can Digital Finance Keep Factories Running Through the Next Global Shock?

Future Pandemics Need Research Networks Ready Before Crisis Strikes: Here's Why

The Governance–Reality Gap Derailing Africa’s Digital Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026