CRPF jawan shoots 2 colleagues dead, kills self in Assam's Nagaon

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues on Tuesday morning, killing two personnel before shooting himself dead at the Katimari CRPF Camp in Assam's Nagaon district, officials said. The deceased have been identified as SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav and HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel, along with the shooter. The injured person was identified as ASI/Mane Govind Sripul.

The incident took place at around 7:30 AM within the premises of the 34 Battalion CRPF camp. A fourth jawan sustained serious gunshot injuries during the firing and was rushed for emergency medical treatment. According to local police, the shooter was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI/GD) Ballani Premabaram.

ASP (Crime) of Nagaon district, Abotani Doley, said that the police got information that a firing incident had taken place at 34 Battalion of CRPF, Katimari. "Immediately, we rushed to the spot, and one ASI, Ballani Premabaram, opened fire, and four casualties are there. Two people died on the spot, one died at the hospital, and one injured person was shifted to Guwahati," Abotani Doley said.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)