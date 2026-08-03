Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex has completed the closure of its Krem-1 exploratory well, nearly five months after a fire and prolonged gas flaring caused by an accident.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 05:40 IST
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident
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  • Mexico

Mexican ​state-owned oil company Pemex ​reported on Sunday ‌that it ​had completed the closure of its Krem-1 exploratory well, nearly ‌five months after an accident caused a fire and the prolonged flaring of natural gas. The well, sited near the ‌town of Las Choapas in the eastern state ‌of Veracruz, “no longer has surface flow,” Pemex said in a statement.

The company said it will continue with environmental cleanup, compensation ⁠and ​repair efforts, ⁠in coordination with authorities and surrounding communities. Reuters on Friday reported ⁠on residents’ concerns regarding the potential health and environmental effects ​of the incident and the gas flaring, which ⁠started in early March. One researcher estimated the well burned ⁠about ​300 million cubic meters of gas between March and July.

Pemex said it will continue to ⁠provide medical services to more than 45 communities surrounding the ⁠area ⁠and deploy field teams to document the impact of the incident.

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