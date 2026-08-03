Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Egypt on Monday, occurring at a depth of 10 km, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
- Country:
- Egypt
An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.4 struck off Egypt early on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to GFZ.
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