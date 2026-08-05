"Involuntary experiment...": AAP's Sanjay Singh moves Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha against mandatory E20 petrol

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the public outrage and consumer rights issues arising from the mandatory implementation of E20 petrol ahead of the Monsoon Session in Parliament. In the Notice of Motion, Singh slammed the Centre's decision to advance its 20 per cent ethanol-blending target from 2030 to 2025, compelling millions of citizens to use a fuel which can potentially harm their vehicles.

"The government has advanced its ethanol-blending target from 2030 to 2025 and has effectively made E20 petrol the default fuel available at a large number of retail outlets (petrol pumps) nationwide. Consequently, millions of citizens are being compelled to use a fuel for which their vehicles were neither designed nor certified, all without any meaningful alternative or informed consent," he said. He noted that the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari admitted in Parliament that E20 petrol results in a 2 to 6 per cent reduction in fuel efficiency (mileage), depending on the vehicle type and age.

"This admission is significant as it establishes that consumers are forced to purchase more fuel to cover the same distance. Lakhs of vehicle owners across the country have reported a noticeable drop in mileage, a decline in engine performance, increased maintenance costs, and concerns regarding long-term engine durability. These apprehensions are no longer merely hypothetical," he said. Further, Singh cited a ruling by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Raipur, which ordered a vehicle replacement after concluding that E20 fuel caused severe engine damage. The notice slammed the Attorney General's submission before the Supreme Court describing E20 as an "experiment."

"The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, ordered the replacement of a vehicle and awarded compensation after concluding that the damage was caused by the use of E20 fuel. If a consumer can prove such damage before a judicial forum, it is highly likely that thousands of consumers across the country in similar situations are quietly bearing repair costs without any institutional support or compensation. Equally concerning is the fact that, during proceedings before the Supreme Court, the Attorney General reportedly described E20 fuel as an 'experiment'," he said. "It is completely unacceptable for millions of Indian consumers to be forced into becoming involuntary participants in a nationwide experiment, affecting their personal vehicles, livelihoods, and household budgets without informed consent or adequate legal safeguards," he added.

He criticised the Centre for "ignoring repeated democratic representations regarding this issue," highlighting that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Prime Minister seeking a meeting to discuss the adverse consequences of mandatory E20 petrol and requested that petrol pumps offer both regular and E20 petrol, allowing consumers to make informed choices, but received no response. Charging that the Centre's mandatory E20 petrol policy jeopardises the livelihoods of millions of transport workers and daily commuters across the country.

"It is noteworthy that Indian farmers will derive no benefit from this ethanol production; instead, this policy will benefit American farmers. This issue concerns crores of middle-class families, farmers, taxi drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers, transporters, delivery personnel, and daily commuters across the country. It raises fundamental questions regarding consumer rights, public accountability, energy policy, transparency, and economic justice. Therefore, I humbly request that all business of the House be suspended under Rule 267 and an immediate discussion be held on this extremely important matter," he said in the letter. (ANI)