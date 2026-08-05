J-K: Safety concerns at Doda Government School spark probe; CEO orders inquiry

Serious safety concerns have surfaced at Government Primary School Arnora Ghat in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district after reports of cracked classrooms, non-functional toilets, and poor sanitation triggered outrage. Following complaints, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bhushan Kumar Pathak has ordered a probe, directing the Zonal Education Officer to conduct a site inspection and submit a detailed report.

Pathak said any lapses found in building safety or school infrastructure will invite appropriate action. "To verify these claims, I have immediately directed the ZEO (Zonal Education Officer) to visit the site and submit a comprehensive report. Regarding the school building being unsafe: a general advisory was issued to all ZEOs following the rains, mandating that schools reopen only after obtaining a building safety certificate... We will certainly examine the report regarding the parameters, and if any lapses are found, we will definitely take appropriate action," he said.

According to Pathak, the district education department had already issued instructions to all Zonal Education Officers after the recent heavy rainfall to ensure that educational institutions resumed functioning only after obtaining the necessary building safety certification. The directive was aimed at preventing any incident arising from structural damage caused by adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall and landslides over the past 20 days have caused extensive damage to roads, public infrastructure, and residential properties at Manjakote's Ghambir Mughlan of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, severely disrupting normal life and road connectivity from Manjakote to Thanamandi.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been carrying out restoration work with JCB machines, but continuous rainfall and fresh landslides are repeatedly blocking the route. Government Higher Secondary School Headmaster Mohd Azad told ANI, "...There are many potholes on the way to school, and the road has also been damaged. We request the administration to repair this road, as it is a lot of trouble for the children... How will we make this work if there is no road?.. The water in the drains has overflowed. Therefore, the children and staff can't function in a school in this area..." (ANI)