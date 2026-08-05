Karnataka: Suspected sulphur dioxide leak at factory in Yadgiri leaves three dead, two injured

A suspected sulphur dioxide leak at a factory in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area in Karnataka's Yadgiri district claimed the lives of three workers and left two others injured, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 13:45 IST
Karnataka: Suspected sulphur dioxide leak at factory in Yadgiri leaves three dead, two injured
Yadgiri SP Prithvik Shankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A suspected sulphur dioxide leak at a factory in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area in Karnataka's Yadgiri district claimed the lives of three workers and left two others injured, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Katla Ganesh, a resident of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, and Vikram Singh Gonda and Sanjay Singh Gonda, both residents of Katni district in Madhya Pradesh.

The injured, Manchala Hemanth and Manchala Shivakumar, residents of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, are undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, following which operations at the factory were suspended.

Yadgiri Superintendent of Police Prithvik Shankar said a chemical, suspected to be sulphur dioxide, leaked during the early morning hours, resulting in the deaths of three workers. Speaking to ANI, SP Shankar said, "In the early morning hours, a chemical, likely to be Sulphur dioxide, leaked, leading to the death of three workers. Two workers are admitted to Raichur Medical Hospital. We have registered a case against the management of the company. Teams of SDRF and Forensics are present at the site. A team of NDRF is also on its way to the accident site. We will see what safety guidelines were violated and take action."

Police said a case has been registered against the factory management at Saidapur Police Station, and further investigation is underway. A day earlier, two women were killed and three others injured after a car travelling from Karnataka to Tirupati met with an accident near Ramapuram on the V Kota Express Highway in Palamaner, Chittoor district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, one person died on the spot, while another woman succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The deceased have been identified as Gautami and Manasa, both residents of Tirupati.

Police said the family was returning to Tirupati from Karnataka when the accident took place. The husband of one of the deceased and two of their friends survived the crash but sustained serious injuries. A preliminary investigation suggested that the car lost control following a tyre burst and overturned multiple times, leading to the casualties, police said. (ANI)

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