UGC-NET delay leaves aspirants in limbo; JNUSU writes to UGC, NTA seeking immediate release of answer key, results

By Vishu Adhana More than a month after the June 2026 University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) concluded, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the results, leaving thousands of aspirants in uncertainty and prompting growing demands for transparency.

The computer-based examination, held between June 22 and June 30 across 87 subjects, determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities across the country. The delay has drawn criticism from candidates, who say it has thrown the ongoing PhD admission cycle into disarray and left students unsure about their academic future.

ANI contacted NTA Director General Abhishek Singh through calls and text messages seeking a response, but no reply had been received till the filing of this report. On August 2, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NTA expressing "deep concern" over the delay in releasing the provisional answer key and final results.

In its letter, the students' union said the prolonged uncertainty had caused "considerable anxiety" among aspirants and was adversely affecting admissions, recruitment, fellowship disbursement and research opportunities. It demanded the immediate release of the provisional answer key, a definite timeline for declaration of results, and timely completion of the evaluation process to prevent further disruption to students' academic and career prospects.

Speaking to ANI, Bidisha, who completed her Master's in Political Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University and appeared for the Political Science paper on June 24, said the delay had compounded the uncertainty already associated with pursuing an academic career. "Pursuing academia in India already comes with a truckload of uncertainties, including lack of funding for research projects, insufficient scholarships and limited faculty positions, particularly in the humanities. The delay in results has only added to the instability, affecting both intellectual growth and professional opportunities that students expect after completing their Master's," she said.

Bidisha also questioned the absence of any official communication from the NTA. "There has not been a single notification explaining the delay. We do not know how our papers are being assessed or what is causing the delay. There were allegations regarding a Sociology paper leak. Is the delay connected to that? Everything remains unclear, and the silence from the NTA is only increasing our anxiety," she said.

Another UGC-NET aspirant, who requested anonymity, said the delay was directly affecting students seeking admission to doctoral programmes. The student said the immediate demand was for transparency.

"Students deserve to know why the results have been delayed and need an assurance that the examination has been conducted fairly and transparently. The uncertainty is affecting not only our academic future but also our mental well-being," the student added. Frustration has also spilt over onto social media.

In a post on X, user Deepak Kumar wrote, "NTA DG, wake up. Release the provisional #AnswerKey of #UGCNET June 2026. Seventeen days have passed since the exam. We won't wait any longer." Another user wrote, "Every UGC-NET candidate is awaiting the answer key, and you are shamelessly watching football. Have some accountability."

A third aspirant said students were left with no option but to consider protesting outside the NTA office, adding that the agency's silence was causing "unnecessary stress to thousands of aspirants." The UGC has entrusted the NTA with conducting the UGC-NET in computer-based mode since December 2018. The examination determines eligibility for the award of JRF, appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, or a combination of these categories. (ANI)