Himachal: Kangra Court awards 3-year jail term to man convicted under POCSO Act

A Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case and two years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 333 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Himachal Pradesh Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 16:23 IST
Himachal: Kangra Court awards 3-year jail term to man convicted under POCSO Act
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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A Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case and two years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 333 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Himachal Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. According to a press note issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Dharamshala, convicted Ajay Kumar, a resident of Barota village in Kangra district, on July 30.

"The Ld. Court sentenced the accused to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 03 (three) years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 08 of the POCSO Act. In default of payment of the fine, he shall further undergo Simple Imprisonment for 01 (one) month," the press note said. The police said the court also sentenced the accused to "undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 02 (two) years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In default of payment of the fine, he shall further undergo Simple Imprisonment for 01 (one) month."

Section 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with house-trespass committed after making prior preparation to cause hurt, assault, or wrongfully restrain someone, or to put them in fear of such harm. The case pertains to an FIR dated July 17, 2025, registered at Police Station Indora in Police District Nurpur under Sections 333, 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 08 of the POCSO Act.

"Himachal Pradesh Police remains committed to ensuring effective investigation and prosecution in cases relating to crimes against children and will continue to take strict action against such offenders as per law," the press note added. (ANI)

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