Michigan Democratic Senate primary remains too close to call as El-Sayed holds slim lead

Progressive Abdul El-Sayed was clinging to a narrow lead over moderate US Representative Haley Stevens in Michigan's closely watched Democratic Senate primary early Wednesday (local time), with about 95 per cent of the estimated vote counted, CNN reported. The outcome remained too close to call, with much of the outstanding vote concentrated in Wayne County, including thousands of mail ballots in Detroit. According to CNN, mail ballots reported so far in Detroit have broken heavily in Stevens' favour, though she would need to significantly improve her margin in the remaining vote to overtake El-Sayed.

Both candidates addressed their supporters after midnight and acknowledged that the race could extend into Wednesday (local time). "I wish I could tell you that I was declaring victory right about now," El-Sayed said, while pointing to the time being taken to count votes as a sign of strong turnout for the progressive movement.

El-Sayed, who holds a slim statewide lead, also called for Democratic unity ahead of the November election against Republican Mike Rogers. "However much we might disagree with our Democratic opponent, there is so much more that unites us than divides us," he said, adding, "tomorrow we begin to mend fences."

Turning to the November contest, El-Sayed directly addressed Rogers, saying, "I know you're listening, Mike. Mike, we are coming for you." He also framed the election as an opportunity for the progressive movement to shape the country's future, saying, "What we can do is build the next 250."

Stevens, meanwhile, told her supporters that the close contest could take time to resolve. "We knew that this was going to be a close race, and that's exactly what we've got -- a close race," she said, adding that results were still awaited from Detroit as well as parts of Flint, Muskegon County and Macomb County.

Stevens also urged her supporters to prepare for the November contest, referring to a viral campaign moment in which she had vowed to "stick it to 'em." "We got to wake up and be ready to go because if we are going to win this thing, which we are, we are going to have to get ready and show Mike Rogers what a little stick it to 'em looks like," Stevens said.

She further accused Rogers of seeking to "keep the Senate red", saying Republicans wanted him to return to Washington "and sell us out to the highest bidder and make himself even wealthier." The winner of the Democratic primary will face Rogers, who CNN reported is set to secure the Republican nomination after running virtually unopposed following an endorsement from US President Donald Trump.

The Michigan Senate race is considered crucial to Democrats' efforts to win control of the US Senate in the November midterm elections. The high-stakes primary also witnessed record Democratic turnout in Michigan.

According to CNN, more than 1.2 million ballots had been counted in the Democratic Senate race shortly after 1 a.m. ET Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 1.18 million votes from the August 2020 primary. Once counting is complete, turnout could approach or surpass the nearly 1.6 million votes cast in Michigan's 2020 presidential primary.

CNN noted that high primary turnout does not necessarily indicate how Democrats will perform in November, but said the Michigan figures are among several signs of Democratic enthusiasm this year, particularly in competitive Senate races. CNN also reported that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson won the Democratic nomination for governor and will face Republican Representative John James in November. James was backed by Trump.

Former Representative Mike Rogers won the Republican Senate nomination in Michigan, while Trump-endorsed US Army veteran Mike Bouchard won the Republican primary in the state's 10th Congressional District. In Missouri, Representative Wesley Bell defeated progressive former Representative Cori Bush in the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District, reprising their 2024 battle.

In Kansas, Republican state Senate President Ty Masterson, endorsed by Trump, and Democratic state Senator Cindy Holscher won their respective gubernatorial primaries and will face each other in November. In Washington state, Democratic Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez advanced to the general election in the 3rd Congressional District, where she will face Republican state Senator John Braun. (ANI)