US removes sanctions from three IRGC-linked entities, Treasury website shows
The US has lifted counterterrorism sanctions on two aircraft and three airlines linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has removed counterterrorism sanctions from two aircraft and three airlines with links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to details posted to the U.S. Treasury Department's website on Wednesday.
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