Argentina's grain ports operating normally following end of maritime workers' protest

Argentina's grain ports resumed normal operations after a 24-hour strike by maritime pilots was lifted following government concessions on deregulation and sector tariffs.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:40 IST
Argentina's grain ports operating normally following end of maritime workers' protest
  • Country:
  • Argentina

​Argentina's grain ​ports returned to ‌normal operations ​on Wednesday after a strike by maritime ‌pilots paused the country's foreign trade for roughly 24 hours, Guillermo Wade, the ‌head of a ports industry ‌chamber said.

The stoppage was lifted on Tuesday after the government suspended a deregulation decree and ⁠negotiated ​a ⁠reduction in sector tariffs.

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