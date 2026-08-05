Argentina's grain ports operating normally following end of maritime workers' protest
Argentina's grain ports resumed normal operations after a 24-hour strike by maritime pilots was lifted following government concessions on deregulation and sector tariffs.
- Country:
- Argentina
Argentina's grain ports returned to normal operations on Wednesday after a strike by maritime pilots paused the country's foreign trade for roughly 24 hours, Guillermo Wade, the head of a ports industry chamber said.
The stoppage was lifted on Tuesday after the government suspended a deregulation decree and negotiated a reduction in sector tariffs.
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