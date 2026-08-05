DGCA probing Air India turbulence, data and voice recorders in custody: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been asked to conduct a thorough investigation into the severe turbulence faced by an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight. Addressing the media, Naidu said the aircraft was secured immediately after landing and all crucial evidence has been taken into custody by the regulator.

"In terms of why the incident has happened, we have immediately alerted the DGCA to thoroughly investigate the situation. The moment the plane was landed, it was put in a separate hangar. The data recorder, the voice recorder, everything is in the possession of DGCA. They will thoroughly investigate how and why this incident happened. Only when we have the facts in front of us, we are going to make it public," he said. The Minister said medical teams attended to passengers and crew immediately upon arrival in Delhi.

"The moment the flight landed in Delhi, the medical assistance team immediately attended to them. All first aid and medical assistance that needed to be provided was done at the airport itself. There were some passengers and crew members who were observed to need more medical assistance, they were shifted to Medanta Hospital and also Fortis Hospital," Naidu added. Naidu said 7 passengers were admitted to Medanta Hospital on Monday and were discharged after thorough check-ups and tests.

"Spinal Injuries Centre, Fortis Centre - two passsengers were admitted yesterday. They both were also discharged but four crew members were admitted in Fortis where I also personally visited along with Ministry Team and DGCA Team. We interacted with crew members also. They have been very brave, even after that incident happened for 5 minutes and they were prone to certain injuries, the plane had to travel for 1 more hour. Even through that hour, the crew members provided all the assistance that was required. So, it was very brave of the women, the crew members who were on the flight," he said. On Tuesday, the Airbus A320neo aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. Of these, 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

After the incident, 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation. As of 18:50 hrs, five passengers have been discharged, while the remaining individuals continue to receive treatment and care, the airline said.

An Air India spokesperson said on Tuesday, "Earlier today, Air India flight AI2379 operating from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise. After the momentary event, the aircraft continued normally and landed safely in Delhi at 11:07 hrs IST." (ANI)