Newcastle ​United appointed ​German coach Matthias ‌Jaissle as ​manager on Wednesday following the ‌departure of Eddie Howe, with the 38-year-old joining the squad at their ‌pre-season training camp in La ‌Manga, Spain. "Newcastle United are delighted to announce the appointment of Matthias Jaissle ⁠as ​the ⁠club's new head coach," the Premier League ⁠club said in a statement.

One ​of Europe’s leading young coaches, the ⁠38-year-old German arrived on Tyneside following ⁠great ​success with Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli. Jaissle was previously ⁠manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, ⁠leading ⁠them to back-to-back AFC Champions League titles.