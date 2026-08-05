Soccer-Newcastle name Jaissle as manager after Howe departure

Newcastle United appointed 38-year-old German coach Matthias Jaissle as their new manager, following the departure of Eddie Howe, at their pre-season training camp in Spain.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 23:48 IST
Soccer-Newcastle name Jaissle as manager after Howe departure
  • Country:
  • Germany

Newcastle ​United appointed ​German coach Matthias ‌Jaissle as ​manager on Wednesday following the ‌departure of Eddie Howe, with the 38-year-old joining the squad at their ‌pre-season training camp in La ‌Manga, Spain. "Newcastle United are delighted to announce the appointment of Matthias Jaissle ⁠as ​the ⁠club's new head coach," the Premier League ⁠club said in a statement.

One ​of Europe’s leading young coaches, the ⁠38-year-old German arrived on Tyneside following ⁠great ​success with Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli. Jaissle was previously ⁠manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, ⁠leading ⁠them to back-to-back AFC Champions League titles.

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