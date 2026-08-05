Soccer-Newcastle name Jaissle as manager after Howe departure
Newcastle United appointed 38-year-old German coach Matthias Jaissle as their new manager, following the departure of Eddie Howe, at their pre-season training camp in Spain.
- Country:
- Germany
Newcastle United appointed German coach Matthias Jaissle as manager on Wednesday following the departure of Eddie Howe, with the 38-year-old joining the squad at their pre-season training camp in La Manga, Spain. "Newcastle United are delighted to announce the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as the club's new head coach," the Premier League club said in a statement.
One of Europe’s leading young coaches, the 38-year-old German arrived on Tyneside following great success with Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli. Jaissle was previously manager of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, leading them to back-to-back AFC Champions League titles.