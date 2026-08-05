CM Sarma, accompanied by Union Minister Nadda, visits several flood-ravaged areas of upper Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, visited several flood-hit areas in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts along with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, who arrived as a representative of the Central Government to assess the flood situation in Upper Assam. The Chief Minister along with the Union Minister first arrived at Santak in Nazira, and visited flood-affected areas, relief camps, agricultural fields and residential areas. They interacted with the affected people and gained first-hand knowledge of their needs and the challenges they faced. They also reviewed the flood-relief and rehabilitation arrangements.

During the visit, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister boarded a tractor to reach Nepalikhuti, under the Garmur Miri Revenue Village of Bihubor, which is extensively damaged by the floods. They assessed the overall extent of the damage and interacted with the affected residents. They also received detailed information from local residents regarding the flood situation, losses incurred and reconstruction requirements in villages such as Rajapul, Holong Katoni, Tipomia, Bengmuria Konwar, Luthuri and Bormising, among others.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that the Assam Government was working with complete commitment to ensure the timely delivery of relief, compensation and rehabilitation assistance to every flood-affected family. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deputed Union Minister Nadda to conduct an on-the-ground assessment of the damage caused by the floods. He said that the Union Minister had personally witnessed the hardships faced by the flood-affected people and would apprise the Prime Minister of the prevailing situation.

Expressing deep empathy for the flood-affected people, Union Minister Nadda said that the Central Government stood firmly with the people of Assam during this difficult time. He also commended the promptness and proactive approach demonstrated by the Assam Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarma in providing flood relief. Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain and MLA Taranga Gogoi were present during the visit.

Later, Chief Minister Sarma visited the residence of Ridip Panika, a Class VII student from Bamun Pukhuri in Nazira, who lost his life in the devastating floods while trying to rescue his pet dog. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved parents and provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Sarma walked through muddy and waterlogged areas in and around Tengahola and Gohainbari, near the Bamun Pukhuri Tea Estate in Nazira, to assess the flood situation and the damage thus caused. He interacted with the affected people and asked the district administration to ensure the availability of food, safe drinking water, healthcare and other essential services.

Reassuring the flood-affected families, the Chief Minister said that the Government stood firmly beside every affected citizen during this disaster. He stated that a detailed assessment of permanent damage to houses, agricultural land, roads and bridges would be undertaken and that compensation, rehabilitation and reconstruction measures would be implemented on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister also visited the flood-relief camp set up at Amguri Tea Estate Adarsha Higher Secondary School in Sivasagar district. He interacted with the flood-affected families taking shelter at the camp and took stock of their concerns. Reviewing the availability of food, safe drinking water, healthcare and other essential facilities, he directed the officials to ensure the timely provision of all necessary services. Responding to a request from the local residents, the Chief Minister assured them that necessary measures would be taken to make the Ahom Bridge over the Jaji River suitable for transportation. He also took note of other issues faced by the residents and assured them that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure long-term solutions. (ANI)