Over 1.7 crore users registered on iGOT Karmayogi platform: Union Minister

Mission Karmayogi, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) was approved by the government in September 2020 with an aim of transitioning from a 'rule based' to 'role based' HR systems and creating civil servants with a global outlook while being rooted in Indian ethos, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha in a written reply. The iGOT Karmayogi platform, established under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building - Mission Karmayogi, has continued to expand rapidly in scale and reach, he said. All the Ministries/Departments of the Union Government along with all the States and Union Territories have been onboarded on the platform.

The Special Purpose Vehicle - Karmayogi Bharat (KB) along with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) has entered into tripartite MoUs with 30 States and UTs for systematic implementation of Mission Karmayogi. As on date, the platform has more than 1.7 crore registered users and hosts over 5600 courses across domain, functional and behavioural competencies. Courses are available in 23 Indian languages, including English and Hindi, enabling wide accessibility and alignment with regional and linguistic needs. Out of these onboarded courses on iGOT, 1433 courses are available in Hindi and other Indian languages. The iGOT portal has so far issued more than 14.29 course completion certificates.

The courses on the portal include 218 courses on Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies designed to equip government officials with essential digital knowledge and skills. These courses focus on use of AI in domains like education and skilling, office productivity, agriculture, public health, AI security and cyber security. More than 7.3 crore enrolments and more than 3.35 crore course completions have been recorded for these courses. The Minister said that with a view to incorporate AI with personalized learning, competency mapping and course recommendations, features like iGOT AI Tutor, iGOT AI Sarthi and AI-CBP Tool have been introduced. With the use of AI, subtitles and transcripts are also provided for all courses in 11 major Indian languages.

From the Reporting year 2025-26 onwards, all Central Government employees and officers of the All India Services (AIS) are required to complete prescribed courses on iGOT annually, which get captured in their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APAR), thereby, linking capacity-building to human resource management. The portal doesn't capture district wise information. However, the officers/employees of the state of Odisha are actively leveraging the iGOT Karmayogi Portal to enhance their capacity building skills. An MoU between the State of Odisha, KB and CBC has also been signed for systematic implementation of the scheme.

As on date, 4,31,725 officials/employees from Govt. of Odisha have been onboarded on the portal recording a total of 31,72,167 course completions. All courses available on the iGOT Karmayogi platform are centrally hosted online and are uniformly accessible to all government employees onboarded on the platform from any location. (ANI)