Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi oil vessel in Gulf of Aden
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed to have targeted a Saudi oil vessel in the Gulf of Aden, but Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the incident.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they targeted a Saudi oil vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the group's military spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.
There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia.
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