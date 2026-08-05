Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi oil vessel in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed to have targeted a Saudi oil vessel in the Gulf of Aden, but Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 23:49 IST
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi oil vessel in Gulf of Aden
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

​Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis ​said ‌they targeted a Saudi oil vessel ‌in the ‌Gulf of Aden, the ⁠group's military ​spokesperson ⁠said in ⁠a statement on ​Wednesday.

There was ⁠no confirmation ⁠from ​Saudi Arabia.

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