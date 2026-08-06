Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed to have launched missile attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, but Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the incidents.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 00:04 IST
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Yahya Saree
  • Country:
  • Yemen

​Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had ‌launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of the ‌kingdom's Red Sea port city of ‌Yanbu and another missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

There was ⁠no ​confirmation from ⁠Saudi Arabia on either incident. The Houthis' military spokesperson, ⁠Yahya Saree, did not say when the attacks ​took place. The Houthis have imposed a naval ⁠blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea ⁠since ​last month in response to what they described as a Saudi ⁠siege on Yemen, an allegation Riyadh has denied.

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