Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

​Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had ‌launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of the ‌kingdom's Red Sea port city of ‌Yanbu and another missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

There was ⁠no ​confirmation from ⁠Saudi Arabia on either incident. The Houthis' military spokesperson, ⁠Yahya Saree, did not say when the attacks ​took place. The Houthis have imposed a naval ⁠blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea ⁠since ​last month in response to what they described as a Saudi ⁠siege on Yemen, an allegation Riyadh has denied.