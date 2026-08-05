Haryana CM honours over 250 students at Utkrisht Shiksha Puraskar 2026 ceremony

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state government is committed to ensuring that no talented student in Haryana is deprived of opportunities due to a lack of resources. He said that providing equal opportunities in education, ensuring transparency and recognising merit are among the government's highest priorities.

According to a release, he said that today every young person in Haryana can confidently say that success depends on hard work rather than unfair practices of "kharchi-parchi". Respect for talent and transparency has become the identity of the new Haryana. The Chief Minister was addressing the Utkrisht Shiksha Puraskar-2026 ceremony organised in Ambala on Wednesday.

He honoured more than 250 students from over 70 schools who excelled in Class 10, Class 12 and various competitive examinations. Congratulating the students along with their parents and teachers, he said that the honour is not only a recognition of the students' achievements but also a tribute to the sacrifices of parents and the dedication of teachers. Saini said that the bright eyes of the students reflected the promising future of Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana. He said that among them he could see future scientists, doctors, engineers, teachers, administrators and even national leaders. He added that the recognition they received today was the result of their hard work and would inspire them to achieve even greater heights in life.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Pooja Foundation for consistently recognising talented students, the release said. He said that bringing together more than 250 meritorious students from over 70 schools of Ambala district on one platform is a commendable initiative that strengthens the culture of valuing hard work in society. Honouring talent, he said, is true nation-building and such efforts instil confidence among students.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said that while good marks are important, the biggest examination in life still lies ahead. Marks create opportunities, but character builds identity. Degrees may help secure employment, but values earn respect. He urged the youth to always remain connected with their parents, teachers, motherland and cultural values. He further said that the youth will play the most significant role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. A developed India will not be built solely through government schemes, but through the dreams of students, the research of young minds, the hard work of athletes and the character of responsible citizens. (ANI)