Delhi Government initates action against Health Secretary over alleged procurement lapses of medical items

The Delhi Government has initiated action against the Health Secretary over alleged irregularities in procurements made through the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) and persistent delays in acquiring medicines, consumables, and medical equipment for government hospitals. Health Minister Pankaj Singh has issued a notice seeking a detailed factual report on the procurement of ORS sachets, handheld portable X-ray machines, and bedsheets. A separate show-cause notice has also been served over repeated delays in procurement that have reportedly affected healthcare services in government hospitals.

The Health Minister has sought an explanation on the procurement of ORS sachets at ₹15 per sachet, asking on what basis the procurement was made, where the procurement record is maintained, which vendor was awarded the contract, and what the complete financial breakup was, including the procurement rate, vendor discount, GST, and final cost. The notice also seeks details regarding the alleged purchase of around 1.6 million bedsheets at inflated prices. The Health Department has been asked to provide the total number of bedsheets procured since April 1, 2025, procurement rates and specifications, details of the procurement process, and a comparison with procurement rates for similar-quality bedsheets by other government departments and public hospitals.

The procurement of handheld portable X-ray machines has also come under scrutiny following allegations that the machines were allegedly purchased in 2026 at nearly ₹33 lakh per unit, significantly higher than prices paid by other government institutions. The department has been directed to submit technical specifications of the machines, procurement rates, and comparable procurement data from states, Central Government institutions, and other public healthcare organisations.

In a separate show-cause notice, the Health Minister has also questioned the Health Secretary over repeated delays in procuring medicines, consumables, and medical equipment. The notice highlights that despite repeated official directions, the department failed to present the mandatory action plan and item-wise procurement timeline. Directions were first issued on May 28, followed by a fresh order on June 17 setting a deadline for June 19, with a third reminder issued on July 22.

The show-cause notice says repeated non-compliance has hampered monitoring of critical procurement processes and reflects serious administrative lapses, adversely affecting healthcare delivery in government hospitals. The Health Secretary has been asked to explain why repeated directions were not complied with, why the Action Taken Report was not submitted on time, and why disciplinary proceedings under the Conduct Rules should not be recommended against the responsible officials.

The Health Department was directed to submit its response by August 5. The notice warns that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation could lead to recommendations for disciplinary action. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Chief Secretary. (ANI)