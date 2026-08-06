Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Rajya Sabha till noon; LS pays homage to Hiroshima, Nagasaki victims

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and the Rajya Sabha till 12 noon during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday. The Lok Sabha paid homage to the victims of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan before adjournment.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament premises over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case and the police action against students during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar. Several Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs displayed posters reading "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod" (Donation thieves, step down), while other Opposition MPs held placards demanding, "Amit Shah jawab do" (Amit Shah, give an answer).

Opposition parties have been protesting against the government over both issues since the beginning of the Monsoon Session. The Ram Mandir controversy pertains to allegations of financial embezzlement involving donation funds, while the Opposition has also been demanding accountability for the police action against protesters during the July 20 demonstration in the national capital. Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the police response during the student protest and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut defended the Opposition's criticism over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, saying questioning the alleged theft of donations and valuables from the temple should not be equated with being "anti-Ram." His remarks came a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Samajwadi Party (SP) of being "anti-Lord Ram" for raising the issue in Parliament.

Responding to the charge, Raut said, "There was theft in the Ram Temple. Is Lord Ram responsible for that? We raised our voice against the theft, and now we are being called anti-Ram. What kind of Hindutva is this? Money was stolen, donation boxes were looted, even ornaments and Sita Mata's mangalsutra were reportedly stolen. We raised these issues, and now we are labelled anti-Ram. Meanwhile, those responsible for the theft are being projected as Ram devotees." (ANI)