Congress backs Jharkhand students' protest; K Raju welcomes ministerial panel for talks with agitators

Congress leader and in-charge for Jharkhand, K Raju, on Thursday expressed support for students protesting over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations, while welcoming the Hemant Soren government's decision to constitute a ministerial committee to hold talks with the agitating students. In a post on X, Raju stated that the Congress in Jharkhand stands firmly with students demanding justice.

"The Congress in Jharkhand stands in support of the agitating students for justice in Ranchi," he said. Raju mentioned that leaders of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), along with the NSUI National President and IYC National Secretary, had joined the protest to express solidarity with the students.

He further stated that Congress leaders in Jharkhand, led by him, met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and submitted a memorandum on the issue. "We thanked the Chief Minister for his empathetic and positive action in constituting a ministerial committee to consult with the protesting students and recommend concrete solutions. Justice for our students remains our top priority," Raju said.

Meanwhile, amid intensifying protests over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), JSSC CGL, and other recruitment examinations, agitating students on Thursday announced a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" for August 10 if their demands are not met. The announcement comes as the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly is set to commence on Thursday, with the examination row expected to dominate proceedings as a key political issue.

Protester Radhe Kumar stated that the decision to gherao the Assembly was taken after government officials initiated contact with the agitating students. "The blockade (gherao) of the Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) is scheduled for August 10. Yesterday, some government officials, including the SDO, came to meet us, and we conveyed our demands to them. If our demands are not met, hundreds of thousands of us will march to surround the Legislative Assembly on the 10th," Kumar told ANI.

He emphasized that the protesters are demanding the cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL examinations, alongside other recruitment tests conducted through TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). "We are surrounding the Assembly because our core demands and issues center on canceling the JPSC and CGL examinations. Furthermore, we demand the complete cancellation of every exam conducted under the present government by the agency TDPL. Following these cancellations, we demand a CBI and ED investigation, followed by comprehensive structural reforms in the JSSC, JPSC, and CGL examination systems," he said.

Alleging that students have faced systematic injustice since the creation of Jharkhand, Kumar affirmed that the ongoing agitation will continue until all demands are addressed. "It has been 26 years since Jharkhand was created, and throughout these 26 years, students have been suppressed and crushed. Time and again we have launched protests, and time and again efforts were made to crush our movement. But this time in 2026, this movement will not be suppressed," he said.

However, State Minister Radhakrishna Kishore claimed that the state government is fully prepared to discuss all issues with the students and highlighted that a dedicated cabinet team has been formed for this purpose. "A team of cabinet ministers has been formed to hold discussions with them. The team will listen to the students' concerns and act as a bridge between the government and the students. The message is clear: the government is committed to the welfare of the state's youth and students, and to ensuring that they receive justice. I would also like to appeal to the students to begin talks with the government as soon as possible. The government has already conveyed that it is always ready for dialogue," he said.

"Regarding the irregularities in appointments conducted through the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment agencies, as well as the irregularities in the overall recruitment process, the state government, under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, is committed to taking action with great sensitivity. This commitment is evident from the steps the government has already taken. Most importantly, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, have also taken this issue very seriously," he added. Students have been protesting in Ranchi over alleged recruitment irregularities, demanding exam cancellations, an independent probe, and long-term reforms in the state's recruitment machinery.

While the state government has invited student representatives for formal dialogue, the protesters maintain that their agitation will continue until all conditions are satisfied. (ANI)