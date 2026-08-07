Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi today: Shivsena Party sources

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital at 11 am on Friday, Shivsena Party sources said. According to sources, the meeting has been scheduled as decided during their last interaction.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi is meeting leaders of NDA constituent parties to review the situation following the recent student protests across the country. Shinde has been called as part of these discussions, and the Prime Minister is expected to review the situation in Maharashtra during the meeting. The meeting also comes days after six MPs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction joined the Shiv Sena. Along with those MPs, a few Shiv Sena MPs recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said discussions on development works in the constituencies represented by Shiv Sena MPs may also take place during the meeting. According to sources, the Prime Minister and Shinde are also likely to discuss the possibility of a Cabinet expansion.

Earlier, on August 5, newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha 37 MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence over breakfast. It was a cordial meeting. The PM guided them and also replied to all MPs' queries. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi met BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. This also included MPs who had recently joined the BJP from other parties. According to sources, the PM told the MPs not to get caught up in the "web of Delhi" and said they should not remain confined only to Lutyens Delhi.

According to sources, the PM told the MPs to be mindful of whom they meet in Delhi and with whom they sit. Be very careful about how you use the letterhead and how you conduct yourself. PM Modi said that while technology has benefits, it also has drawbacks. Social media should be used with caution and in a dignified manner. The PM said, Do not carry the anxiety from inside the House to outside. Because sometimes there is such an atmosphere in the House that it causes anxiety, you should not carry it with you. There is also no need to speak angrily or shout in anger. You all know the party line, and you should calmly present your views on every issue. He further said, no one should say anything trashy on TV. Maintain full dignity at all times. (ANI)