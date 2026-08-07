Delhi Police registers FIR over disclosure of Unnao rape survivor's identity on social media

Delhi Police has registered an FIR over the alleged disclosure of the identity of the Unnao rape survivor and circulation of objectionable content featuring her on social media, a Delhi court was informed on Friday. The development came during proceedings before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar at Rouse Avenue Court, where Delhi Police submitted a status report stating that an FIR had been registered at the Cyber Police Station on August 6 following a fresh complaint by the survivor.

According to the police report, the FIR pertains to allegations of disclosing the identity of a victim in a POCSO case and posting objectionable comments and content using her photograph on social media platforms. The survivor had approached the court seeking legal action, alleging that several individuals continued to reveal her identity online despite legal prohibitions protecting the identity of sexual assault survivors.

In her complaint, the survivor informed the court that a similar FIR had already been registered in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2025, and that the matter remains pending before a local court. However, she alleged that despite the earlier criminal case, objectionable posts revealing her identity and photograph continued to appear on social media. Taking note of the fresh complaint, Delhi Police initiated a separate investigation and registered the FIR to examine the online posts and identify those responsible for allegedly violating the law.

Under Indian law, the identity of victims of sexual offences, including those covered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, cannot be disclosed. Courts have repeatedly emphasised the need to protect the privacy and dignity of survivors, and violations can attract criminal prosecution. The case is linked to the Unnao rape case, one of the country's most high-profile criminal cases. Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted for the rape of the survivor and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court in December 2019. His conviction and sentence are currently under challenge before the Delhi High Court.

The Unnao case had triggered nationwide outrage after allegations of intimidation, attacks on the survivor and her family, and multiple legal proceedings. It also led to renewed calls for stronger protection of victims and witnesses in sexual assault cases. The Delhi Police investigation into the latest complaint is underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the cyber probe. (ANI)