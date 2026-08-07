National Handloom Day: Yogi Adityanath salutes artisans, recalls Swadeshi Movement's legacy

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to the state's weaving community, describing handloom artisans as preservers of India's cultural heritage

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 15:11 IST
National Handloom Day: Yogi Adityanath salutes artisans, recalls Swadeshi Movement's legacy
Yogi Adityanath addressing in Lucknow on National Handloom Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Marking National Handloom Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to the State's weaving community, describing handloom artisans as preservers of India's cultural heritage and emphasising their role in carrying forward traditions that have been passed down through generations. Addressing a gathering in Lucknow after presenting the Sant Kabir State-Level Handloom Awards, the Chief Minister congratulated artisans across the State and linked the occasion to India's freedom movement.

"Today is National Handloom Day. I congratulate all the artisans across the state on Handloom Day. It was on this very day, August 7, 1905, that India's freedom struggle received a new direction," Adityanath said. He recalled that August 7 commemorates the launch of the Swadeshi Movement, which encouraged Indians to embrace indigenous products and reject foreign goods during the freedom struggle. According to the Chief Minister, the movement not only strengthened the spirit of self-reliance but also boosted confidence in India's traditional industries, particularly handloom weaving.

The Chief Minister said the handloom sector is more than an economic activity. It represents India's identity, craftsmanship and cultural continuity. He stated that every handwoven fabric carries the story of the artisan behind it and reflects centuries of skill, patience and creativity. Uttar Pradesh is home to several renowned handloom traditions, including the Banarasi silk saree, Chikankari embroidery of Lucknow, Bhadohi carpets and handwoven textiles from Mau, Tanda and Mubarakpur. These crafts provide livelihoods to thousands of weaving families and contribute significantly to the state's economy and exports.

Adityanath said recognising artisans through state-level awards is an effort to encourage excellence while inspiring younger generations to preserve traditional crafts. He added that supporting weavers through government initiatives, better market access and modern technology is a priority. National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched in 1905. The day celebrates India's rich handloom heritage and honours millions of weavers whose craftsmanship continues to keep traditional textile arts alive despite changing market trends and industrialisation. (ANI)

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