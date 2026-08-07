Turbulence Turmoil: Air India Flight's 300-Foot Drop Sparks Investigation

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 experienced severe turbulence, causing a 300-foot drop. Two elderly passengers reported injuries, prompting a complaint to the DGCA for investigation. The airline assured all necessary assistance post-landing, pledging a thorough internal review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 16:41 IST
Turbulence Turmoil: Air India Flight's 300-Foot Drop Sparks Investigation
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi faced significant turbulence on August 4, resulting in a dramatic 300-foot descent. The incident has sparked serious allegations from a passenger, claiming two elderly family members sustained injuries.

The passenger, who lodged a complaint via the AirSewa portal, reported that at around 9:30 am IST, passengers were thrown against the cabin ceiling. His 62-year-old mother-in-law suffered a rib and potential spinal injury, while his 64-year-old father-in-law sustained bruises.

Despite having injured passengers, the flight continued to Delhi without diversion, raising concerns over the decision-making process. The passenger further accused the airline of inadequate medical response upon landing and alleged the pilot dissuaded recording the incident. DGCA intervention has been sought for a comprehensive investigation.

Air India responded by acknowledging the passenger's concerns and affirmed that safety is a top priority. The airline noted that all affected individuals received medical attention promptly. An internal investigation is underway to clarify the events and ensure passenger safety protocols were adhered to.

Visuals from the airport showed ambulances and assistance provided to passengers in wheelchairs, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The outcome of Air India's internal review and the DGCA's investigation will be crucial in addressing the raised concerns.

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