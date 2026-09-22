Volkswagen China chief expects China's passenger car market to decline by 20% in 2026

China's ​passenger car market ‌is expected ​to decline by about 20% in ‌2026, Volkswagen's top executive in China Ralf Brandstaetter said on Tuesday.

His comments ‌come asthe German auto giant ‌battles a deepening crisis in its largest market weighed down by falling deliveries ⁠and ​slimmer ⁠profit margins. The current contraction in the ⁠market in China was equivalent to the ​impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, ⁠Brandstaetter told an industry summit.

Sales of China's ⁠domestic ​car market fell for the eleventh month in a ⁠row in August, though the country's ⁠car ⁠exports stayed robust the same month.