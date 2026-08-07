Tripura Gears Up for Comprehensive Electoral Roll Revision

Tripura is prepping for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral roll starting September 5, 2026. This initiative involves a detailed house-to-house survey, culminating in a final roll publication on December 23, 2026. New voter inclusions and corrections will be handled in this comprehensive exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:25 IST
Tripura Gears Up for Comprehensive Electoral Roll Revision
Brijesh Pandey, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Tripura is poised for an exhaustive electoral roll revision, set to kick off on September 5, 2026. Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey announced that this effort will conclude with the final electoral list publication on December 23, 2026, as part of a broader multi-state initiative directed by the Election Commission of India.

This exercise, part of the third phase of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), spans 19 States and Union Territories. A critical component involves Booth Level Officers (BLOs) collecting household data and distributing enumeration forms between September 15 and October 14, 2026. These forms will help update voter details, excluding those who have passed away or relocated.

Following the doorstep survey, a draft electoral roll will be published. New eligible voters can apply for inclusion using Form 6. A designated period from October 31 to November 20 will allow for the filing and examination of claims and objections. Ultimately, the finalized electoral roll will reflect all verified eligible voters, ready for its December 23 release.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026