Tripura Gears Up for Comprehensive Electoral Roll Revision

The state of Tripura is poised for an exhaustive electoral roll revision, set to kick off on September 5, 2026. Chief Electoral Officer Brijesh Pandey announced that this effort will conclude with the final electoral list publication on December 23, 2026, as part of a broader multi-state initiative directed by the Election Commission of India.

This exercise, part of the third phase of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), spans 19 States and Union Territories. A critical component involves Booth Level Officers (BLOs) collecting household data and distributing enumeration forms between September 15 and October 14, 2026. These forms will help update voter details, excluding those who have passed away or relocated.

Following the doorstep survey, a draft electoral roll will be published. New eligible voters can apply for inclusion using Form 6. A designated period from October 31 to November 20 will allow for the filing and examination of claims and objections. Ultimately, the finalized electoral roll will reflect all verified eligible voters, ready for its December 23 release.