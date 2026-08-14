Swift Response: Mass Evacuation After Chamoli Tunnel Accident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami oversees an urgent rescue operation after a tunnel accident in Chamoli left workers trapped. With coordinated efforts from various rescue teams, only three workers remain inside. Dhami prioritizes safe evacuations and continues to assess the situation despite challenges from adverse conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:50 IST
Swift Response: Mass Evacuation After Chamoli Tunnel Accident
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday that, with the exception of three individuals, all workers trapped in the Chamoli tunnel accident have been rescued. The injured are receiving medical attention, and a coordinated effort is ongoing to locate and evacuate the remaining individuals amid challenging conditions.

Dhami commended the efforts of agencies such as the NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and local administration, all working tirelessly at the site. With water and debris causing significant hindrances, State Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary is also on the ground to assist with operations.

The Chief Minister consulted with the leaders of the states from where many workers hail, emphasizing the priority of a safe rescue. He personally visited Pipalkoti under adverse weather to monitor the situation, engaging directly with officials and rescue teams to ensure seamless operations.

After his arrival, Dhami conducted an on-site inspection, working closely with the coordinated teams from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration. Their collective aim is the safe evacuation of all trapped workers under trying conditions.

During his visit, Dhami received briefings from the district administration and other rescue agencies, gauging progress and instructing teams to maintain their momentum. He plans to meet with the rescued workers, checking on their recovery and the medical care they receive.

The state government, prioritizing the safe evacuation of every worker, maintains a round-the-clock operation dedicated to the task, as workers inside remain their utmost concern.

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