India's NCB Nabs Fugitive Drug Kingpin Back from UAE

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has captured fugitive drug lord Virender Singh Basoya, alias Viru, upon his return to India through Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Basoya was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates following an INTERPOL Red Notice issued by NCB, highlighting the agency's persistent international efforts.

His extradition was made possible through continuous collaboration between Indian and UAE officials, marking a major triumph against drug trafficking networks. This development reinforces India's zero-tolerance policy on narcotics, as stated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the accomplishment on X, lauding the Central agency's dedication to uprooting drug traffickers. He emphasized that regardless of their location, traffickers cannot evade the reach of Indian law enforcement, as demonstrated by Basoya's arrest.