Operation GLOBAL-HUNT: India's Bold Move in Capturing Fugitive Drug Kingpin

In a significant breakthrough for India's anti-drug operations, fugitive drug lord Virender Singh Basoya was extradited from the United Arab Emirates and taken into custody upon his arrival at New Delhi's IGI Airport. The arrest came as a result of intense cooperation between Indian and UAE authorities under Operation GLOBAL-HUNT.

Basoya, a critical overseas conspirator, was involved in coordinating a drug syndicate's activities, particularly facilitating the export of Mephedrone consignments from India to various international destinations. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) spearheaded efforts for his return as part of its vigorous campaign against international drug trafficking networks.

His capture underscores the Indian government's zero-tolerance approach toward narcotics. The operation not only aims at extraditing fugitive drug traffickers but also dismantling their entire ecosystem, as emphasized by Home Minister Amit Shah in a social media statement. The broader mission is aligned with the Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029), continuing India's crackdown on global narcotics syndicates.