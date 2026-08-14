Market Tensions Rise as Unitree IPO Approaches

China and Hong Kong stock markets witnessed a slump on Friday, instigated by a decline in liquidity as investors braced for robot-maker Unitree's much-awaited IPO in Shanghai.

The financial landscape presented a cautious stance, with market participants navigating through the mid-year earnings reports season with apprehension.

This uncertainty underscores the market volatility, highlighting the financial sector's vulnerabilities amidst pivotal corporate events like major IPOs.