Sukhbir Badal Vows to Combat 'Anti-National' Forces After Gurdwara Attack

After a dagger attack in Maharashtra's Nanded, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal claims a plot to destabilize Punjab and India. Speaking in Delhi, he condemns 'anti-national' forces, maintaining Punjab's security as the party's priority. The attacker is in custody, and Badal pledges continued resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:45 IST
Sukhbir Badal Vows to Combat 'Anti-National' Forces After Gurdwara Attack
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal being discharged from hospital (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the wake of an attack at a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded, Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal stated on Friday that the incident was aimed at destabilizing Punjab and India. Speaking to journalists upon his arrival at Delhi airport, Badal pledged that his party would firmly resist these 'anti-national' elements.

Badal sustained a five-centimeter wound on his right forearm during the incident on Thursday, according to District Collector Rahul Kardele. A Special Protection Unit officer accompanying him was also injured while trying to safeguard him. Both individuals are now stable. Police have taken the alleged assailant, identified as Jaspal Singh, into custody. Singh, a sevadar at the gurdwara, is approximately 60-62 years old, as reported by Nanded Superintendent of Police Nilabh Rohan.

Discussing the attack after being discharged from the hospital, Badal described it as part of a 'larger conspiracy' targeting Punjab's political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections. He emphasized that he remains undeterred, asserting that Akali Dal's dedication to Punjab's brotherhood and harmony remains unwavering. The attack is reminiscent of a previous attempt on his life at Amritsar's Golden Temple in December 2024.

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