President Murmu's Independence Day Eve Address: Unity, Progress, and Remembrance

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the resilience of those affected by Partition and emphasized national unity and development in her address on the eve of the 80th Independence Day. She praised Sardar Patel's role in unifying India and stressed the importance of public participation in India's democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:45 IST
President Murmu's Independence Day Eve Address: Unity, Progress, and Remembrance
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of India's 80th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, emphasizing the resilience of millions who endured the horrors of Partition without forsaking their identity. She paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's pivotal role in integrating princely states into independent India.

President Murmu projected a vision of a developed India by 2047, inspired by the concept of Antyodaya, ensuring that development benefits every individual. She celebrated India's rich heritage and freedom movement ideals, quoting 'Vayam Rashtre Jagriyam' to underscore the nation's commitment to progress and service.

Reflecting on the freedom struggle's unity under diverse ideologies, she honored figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar for their contributions to India's independence and social reform. President Murmu observed Vibhajan Vibheeshika Smriti Divas, remembering those who suffered during Partition, and praised the democratic spirit that fuels national campaigns through active citizen participation.

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