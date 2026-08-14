U.S. Urges Netanyahu to Condemn Israeli Settlers' Siege on Palestinians

The Biden administration is pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to openly condemn militant settlers who have surrounded Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, say officials from both nations. This comes as settlers intensify efforts by erecting tents before intervention by Israeli forces.

In the village of Qusra, settlers have cut off water and electricity, attempting to seize land intended for a future Palestinian state. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, typically a staunch supporter of West Bank settlements, labeled the settlers' actions as those of 'Israeli terrorists.'

The White House's reaction followed news that a Palestinian-American's home was targeted. The situation poses a political quandary for Netanyahu, who faces upcoming elections amid threats to his right-wing coalition's support base among settlers. Eyewitnesses recount life under siege, as activists struggled to deliver aid blocked by military orders.