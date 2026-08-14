U.S. Urges Netanyahu to Condemn Israeli Settlers' Siege on Palestinians

The U.S. has called on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to publicly condemn settlers besieging Palestinian homes in the West Bank. Despite public criticism, Netanyahu has yet to comment, as the situation complicates his political standing before an election. Meanwhile, settlers continue to pressure residents, as international attention intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:34 IST
U.S. Urges Netanyahu to Condemn Israeli Settlers' Siege on Palestinians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to openly condemn militant settlers who have surrounded Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, say officials from both nations. This comes as settlers intensify efforts by erecting tents before intervention by Israeli forces.

In the village of Qusra, settlers have cut off water and electricity, attempting to seize land intended for a future Palestinian state. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, typically a staunch supporter of West Bank settlements, labeled the settlers' actions as those of 'Israeli terrorists.'

The White House's reaction followed news that a Palestinian-American's home was targeted. The situation poses a political quandary for Netanyahu, who faces upcoming elections amid threats to his right-wing coalition's support base among settlers. Eyewitnesses recount life under siege, as activists struggled to deliver aid blocked by military orders.

TRENDING

1
Puravankara's Stellar Start in FY27 with 63% YoY Revenue Growth

Puravankara's Stellar Start in FY27 with 63% YoY Revenue Growth

Global
2
PMIS: Unlocking Career Opportunities Beyond Academic Limits

PMIS: Unlocking Career Opportunities Beyond Academic Limits

Global
3
France's Top Court Blocks Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France's Top Court Blocks Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France
4
Outrage as Rare Iberian Orca Shot: Investigation Underway

Outrage as Rare Iberian Orca Shot: Investigation Underway

Spain

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026