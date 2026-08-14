President Murmu Emphasizes Unity in Nation-Building on Independence Eve

In her pre-Independence Day address, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of true freedom as empowering each citizen to seize opportunities and aid in elevating India to global prominence. Celebrating the nation's independence, she affirmed that the Tricolour represents the spirit of liberation and collective endeavor.

Murmu commended the myriad of contributors spanning various sectors—students, educators, healthcare professionals, engineers, and farmers—all playing pivotal roles in advancing India's growth. She extended her gratitude to soldiers, police, and the Indian diaspora, acknowledging their dedication to enhancing the nation's prestige.

The President also emphasized the crucial participation of ordinary citizens in nation-building, highlighting individuals fulfilling their Fundamental Duties as per the Constitution. She praised their efforts, recognizing their importance in shaping a progressive India.