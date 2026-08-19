Allahabad High Court Steps In Amid Torrential Rain and Waterlogging Crisis in Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in response to severe waterlogging in Prayagraj following heavy rainfall. The court has mandated that key officials explain the lack of preventative measures and plans. Meanwhile, schools have closed due to adverse weather, and an Orange Alert warns of further rainfall in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 10:33 IST
Allahabad High Court Steps In Amid Torrential Rain and Waterlogging Crisis in Prayagraj
Waterlogging in Prayagraj following heavy rain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the severe waterlogging affecting Prayagraj amidst ongoing heavy rainfall, instigating a Public Interest Litigation. On Tuesday, after relentless rainfall hampered the judges' ability to reach the court, the division bench, helmed by Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad, has directed the district administration to address the issue promptly.

The High Court has summoned the District Magistrate and Municipal Commissioner of Prayagraj to personally appear in court. They must justify the lack of preemptive measures against flooding in low-lying areas. Similarly, a directive has been issued for the Secretary of Urban Development and Planning to provide plans to prevent future waterlogging.

In light of the adverse weather conditions, Prayagraj schools were closed on August 18. The measure encompassed all council, secondary, and recognized schools, aiming to protect students and staff from the disastrous effects of continuous rain and flooding that disrupted the city. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts sustained heavy rainfall for Uttar Pradesh from August 17 to 23, citing a dexterous combination of cyclonic circulations and monsoon activity as the cause.

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