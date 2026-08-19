Dalit Targeted: Karnataka Minister Defends Against Resignation Demands

Karnataka's Minister B Nagendra has rejected calls for his resignation, attributing them to his status as a Dalit and a member of the Congress party. He highlighted alleged crimes among central ministers, questioning why their resignations aren't demanded.

Nagendra pointed to ongoing cases against numerous ruling party leaders, insisting they should resign first. He defended himself by noting court-granted relief and asserting his fundamental rights under the Constitution, stating he will accept any judicial verdict against him.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar supports Nagendra, challenging the BJP to present evidence and questioning allegations. Despite protests and political pressure, Nagendra remains adamant about his stance.