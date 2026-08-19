Thailand Shifts Strategy in Deep South Peace Process

Thailand is poised to revamp its approach in the enduring conflict-ridden deep south, signaling a return to political root discussions in the peace process. Bangkok aims to reconsider its stance, moving away from trading concessions for reduced conflicts.

Appointed in April, Thanut Suvarnananda, leading Thailand's peace process efforts, expressed a desire to ditch traditional deal-making and focus instead on governance reforms. His intent to transform adversarial ties with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) into potential partnerships marks a strategic shift.

Despite the progress, recent attacks have delayed formal discussions, emphasizing the challenges in unifying stakeholders and addressing political demands. The peace process's future depends on significant political concessions from Bangkok and alignment among its multiple security agencies.