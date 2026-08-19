Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

The Pacific's shift from imported fossil fuels to renewable energy is becoming an economic and development priority, with five island economies requiring nearly US$2 billion in power-sector financing by 2030. A World Bank Group report covering Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Papua New Guinea (PNG), Solomon Islands and Tonga finds that renewable energy is no longer simply a climate objective for the region. It is increasingly important for lowering electricity costs, improving energy security, expanding access and protecting economies from global fuel-price shocks.

The report was prepared under the World Bank's Energy and Extractives analytical programme, supported by the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP), with analytical contributions from Economic Consulting Associates, Trama Techno Ambiental and Intelligent Energy Systems. Its findings are particularly relevant for governments, development partners and private investors deciding where limited financial resources should be directed.

Pacific Island Countries contribute less than 0.05 percent of global greenhouse-gas emissions, yet many remain heavily dependent on imported diesel. The 2026 fuel-price shock highlighted the risks of this dependence. With some utilities maintaining fuel reserves sufficient for only around a month, international disruptions can quickly increase electricity prices, weaken utility finances and put pressure on household and government budgets.

Electricity Access Remains a Major Development Divide

The energy transition starts from very different conditions across the five countries. Fiji has achieved around 99 percent electricity access, while Tonga has effectively reached universal access. In contrast, electricity reaches only about 21 percent of the population in PNG and approximately 25 percent in the Solomon Islands. Across the five countries, around 41 percent of people remain without electricity.

Renewable-energy use is equally uneven. Fiji generates around 52 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, compared with approximately 34 percent in PNG, 15 percent in Tonga, 13 percent in FSM and 10 percent in Solomon Islands.

National targets are far more ambitious. Fiji is aiming for almost 100 percent renewable electricity by 2035. Tonga wants renewables to reach 70 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, while PNG is targeting 78 percent renewable generation and 70 percent electricity access by 2030.

For governments, the message is that renewable targets must be supported by practical reforms. Stronger electricity regulators, reliable utilities, modern grids, transparent tariffs, least-cost investment plans and clear rules for independent power producers will be essential.

A $2 Billion Financing Challenge

The report estimates an unmet financing requirement of approximately US$1.994 billion through 2030. Around US$792 million is needed for electrification, US$687 million for on-grid generation and nearly US$515 million for electricity networks.

PNG has by far the largest requirement at approximately US$1.22 billion. This includes almost US$599 million for electrification, US$320 million for generation and US$301 million for networks. Around 60 percent of its capital requirements need to be front-loaded following years of delayed investment.

Fiji requires about US$479.9 million, including US$280 million for renewable generation, US$140 million for networks and US$59.9 million for electrification. Solomon Islands needs approximately US$202.5 million, while FSM and Tonga require around US$45 million and US$46 million, respectively.

These figures also show why every country requires a different strategy. PNG must combine electricity expansion with rehabilitation of PNG Power and stronger regulation. Fiji is better positioned to attract private investment into renewable generation and batteries. Solomon Islands needs stronger regulation and procurement alongside rural electrification, while FSM requires solutions suited to very small electricity markets. Tonga's immediate challenge is strengthening its grid to absorb increasing renewable generation.

Private Capital Offers Opportunity, But Risks Remain

The transition could create opportunities for private companies in solar power, battery storage, mini-grids, hydropower, grid digitalisation, engineering services and distributed energy systems. But investors continue to face serious risks.

Small project sizes increase transaction costs, while weak utility finances can make power-purchase agreements difficult to finance. Foreign-exchange exposure, uncertain regulation, land constraints and limited grid capacity create additional barriers.

Development partners therefore have an important role beyond simply providing loans and grants. Concessional funding could increasingly be used for guarantees, first-loss protection and viability-gap financing that reduces risks and attracts commercial capital.

The report proposes a regional Pacific Risk Sharing Facility that could pool projects and risks across several countries. It could provide partial credit guarantees, working-capital guarantees, concessional finance and project-preparation support. The report points to a US$235 million Caribbean renewable-energy facility, which includes a US$30 million risk-mitigation fund providing guarantees covering roughly 50–75 percent of eligible commercial loans, as a useful reference.

Reform Will Decide Whether Targets Become Reality

The report's wider message is that installing solar panels and batteries will not, by itself, transform Pacific electricity systems. Governments need financially sustainable utilities, modern networks, transparent procurement, predictable tariffs and credible long-term energy plans.

Development partners will need to combine infrastructure financing with technical assistance, institutional strengthening and financial risk mitigation. Private investors, meanwhile, are likely to find the strongest opportunities in countries where governments provide clear regulations, standardised power-purchase agreements and reliable counterparties.

The US$2 billion requirement is therefore both a financing challenge and an economic opportunity. If reforms and investment move together, Pacific countries could reduce dependence on imported diesel, expand electricity access, improve business competitiveness and become less vulnerable to international fuel shocks. If implementation falls behind national ambitions, however, high electricity costs, weak utilities and unreliable access could continue to constrain development across the region.