Tamil Nadu Assembly Erupts Over Corruption Allegations: CM Hints at Exposing DMK Files
Tamil Nadu's Political Arena saw heated exchanges as CM Vijay threatened to disclose corruption files from the former DMK regime amidst accusations of irregularities in road-laying and tender processes. The rift between ruling TVK and opposition DMK intensified during legislative discussions, highlighting significant tension and controversies.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly turned into a battleground on Wednesday as Chief Minister Vijay warned he might soon unveil corruption-related files from the past DMK government. This announcement came amid a fierce debate between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members over road-laying irregularities.
During a heated session, Vijay stated, "I have two files on my desk regarding past corruption. I might reveal them when the time is right. Don't push me to do it now." His comments followed a contentious discussion over allegations by DMK MLA EV Velu against a Rs 5.54-crore tender for relocating the Chief Minister's office.
Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna dismissed these claims, accusing Velu of sowing doubt based on inaccurate reports. Velu argued that the tender was not publicly available, impacting Secretariat staff. Arjuna countered, suggesting media reports over the years have exaggerated corruption in his department.
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