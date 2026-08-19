Tamil Nadu Assembly Erupts Over Corruption Allegations: CM Hints at Exposing DMK Files

Tamil Nadu's Political Arena saw heated exchanges as CM Vijay threatened to disclose corruption files from the former DMK regime amidst accusations of irregularities in road-laying and tender processes. The rift between ruling TVK and opposition DMK intensified during legislative discussions, highlighting significant tension and controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 13:59 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Erupts Over Corruption Allegations: CM Hints at Exposing DMK Files
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay (Photo/Tamil Nadu Assembly). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly turned into a battleground on Wednesday as Chief Minister Vijay warned he might soon unveil corruption-related files from the past DMK government. This announcement came amid a fierce debate between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members over road-laying irregularities.

During a heated session, Vijay stated, "I have two files on my desk regarding past corruption. I might reveal them when the time is right. Don't push me to do it now." His comments followed a contentious discussion over allegations by DMK MLA EV Velu against a Rs 5.54-crore tender for relocating the Chief Minister's office.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna dismissed these claims, accusing Velu of sowing doubt based on inaccurate reports. Velu argued that the tender was not publicly available, impacting Secretariat staff. Arjuna countered, suggesting media reports over the years have exaggerated corruption in his department.

TRENDING

1
India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominance

India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominan...

Global
2
Euro Zone Equities Tread Water Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Euro Zone Equities Tread Water Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Conce...

Global
3
NATO's Stance Against Emerging Threats

NATO's Stance Against Emerging Threats

Global
4
India Secures Historic Win Over Sri Lanka in 600th Test Match

India Secures Historic Win Over Sri Lanka in 600th Test Match

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026