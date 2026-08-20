Peru's Mining Boom: A $33 Billion Promise

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori’s administration is targeting $33 billion in mining investments over its five-year term. Prime Minister Luis Galarreta announced plans to fast-track 240 exploration and extraction projects. This move aims to leverage Peru’s status as a major copper producer and boost economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 23:05 IST
Peru's Mining Boom: A $33 Billion Promise

Peru's government, led by President Keiko Fujimori, is setting ambitious targets for the mining sector, expecting investments of at least $33 billion during its five-year tenure.

Prime Minister Luis Galarreta revealed to Congress that the administration plans to establish 240 exploration and extraction projects this year alone.

This initiative reflects Peru's strategic goal to expedite project approvals and further its position as a leading copper-producing nation.

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