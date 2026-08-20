Alcaraz Makes Triumphant Return to U.S. Open After Injury

Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to the tennis court at the U.S. Open, following a hiatus exceeding four months due to a wrist injury. His comeback marks his intention to defend his title successfully in New York.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner initially eyed the Cincinnati event for his return but decided to extend his recovery period. Alcaraz has been gradually boosting his training levels, even practicing with Denmark’s Holger Rune to test his wrist’s resilience.

Announcing his return through a football-themed statement by Fabrizio Romano on Instagram, Alcaraz's participation in the U.S. Open carries added importance, as this tournament was the site of his first Grand Slam victory in 2022, where he became the youngest ATP world number one.