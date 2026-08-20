Alcaraz Makes Triumphant Return to U.S. Open After Injury

Carlos Alcaraz returns to competitive tennis at the U.S. Open after over four months due to a wrist injury. The seven-time Grand Slam champion will defend his title in New York. Alcaraz had initially planned his comeback in Cincinnati, but postponed to allow further recovery and training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 23:07 IST
Alcaraz Makes Triumphant Return to U.S. Open After Injury
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to the tennis court at the U.S. Open, following a hiatus exceeding four months due to a wrist injury. His comeback marks his intention to defend his title successfully in New York.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner initially eyed the Cincinnati event for his return but decided to extend his recovery period. Alcaraz has been gradually boosting his training levels, even practicing with Denmark’s Holger Rune to test his wrist’s resilience.

Announcing his return through a football-themed statement by Fabrizio Romano on Instagram, Alcaraz's participation in the U.S. Open carries added importance, as this tournament was the site of his first Grand Slam victory in 2022, where he became the youngest ATP world number one.

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