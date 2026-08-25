Uttarakhand: Rudrapur Police raid MLA Rajkumar Thukral's residence after FIR over SIR meeting row

The letter stated that discussions were underway with political representatives when, at around 1 pm, Thukral "became agitated and, speaking in a high voice, made improper remarks to the current MLA, Mr Shiv Arora, and other public representatives."

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 12:25 IST
Uttarakhand: Rudrapur Police raid MLA Rajkumar Thukral's residence after FIR over SIR meeting row
Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral (Photo/X/@ThukralRajkumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rudrapur Police on Monday night conducted a raid at the residence of former Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral after an FIR was registered against him following a heated exchange with BJP MLA Shiv Arora during a meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, Thukral was not found at his residence. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the Assistant District Election Officer (ADEO) of Udham Singh Nagar in connection with the incident that took place during the SIR meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, Thukral had also submitted a complaint to Rudrapur Police against BJP MLA Shiv Arora on the previous day. According to a letter issued by the Assistant District Election Officer, Udham Singh Nagar, to the Station House Officer of Pantnagar, the meeting was convened on August 24 as part of the SIR-2026 exercise, based on the qualifying date of July 1, 2026.

Representatives of recognised political parties, including the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, had been invited to participate in the meeting to discuss claims, objections and other matters related to the electoral roll revision. The letter stated that discussions were underway with political representatives when, at around 1 pm, Thukral "became agitated and, speaking in a high voice, made improper remarks to the current MLA, Mr Shiv Arora, and other public representatives."

It further alleged that Thukral "adopted an aggressive posture toward the public representatives sitting opposite him, raising his voice and creating an atmosphere of fear." According to the letter, the incident created a tense atmosphere and disrupted the proceedings, following which the meeting had to be adjourned.

The Assistant District Election Officer requested the Pantnagar SHO to take legal action, stating that the incident had caused "an obstruction in official government work." The meeting was organised following directions from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 mln pandemic era ventilator deals

Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 mln pandemic era ventilator de...

Global
2
Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers

Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers

Global
3
Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit $50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay

Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit $50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotP...

Global
4
UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-rent housing plan

UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-rent housing plan

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026