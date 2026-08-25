US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rebound before Nvidia results, data
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as technology stocks recovered from the previous session's selloff ahead of AI heavyweight Nvidia's results and an inflation report key to shaping interest rate expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 53,594.92. The S&P 500 rose 23.8 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 7,676.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 168.5 points, or 0.65%, to 26,148.71 at the opening bell.