US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rebound before Nvidia results, data

Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened higher on ​Tuesday as technology stocks ‌recovered from the previous session's selloff ahead of AI heavyweight ‌Nvidia's results and an inflation ‌report key to shaping interest rate expectations.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average rose 177.8 points, or 0.33%, ⁠at the open to 53,594.92. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠23.8 points, or 0.31%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,676.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠168.5 points, or 0.65%, to ⁠26,148.71 ⁠at the opening bell.