"Our endurance will pave way for big future victory": Jagan Mohan Reddy tells YSRCP workers to gear up for local body polls

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the anti-incumbency factor has a strong current against the coalition government in the state and called upon the party to fight for every inch of ground in the ensuing local body elections. "Our endurance here will pave the way for the big future victory," he said and made it clear that the local election will be taken seriously.

Addressing the Party leaders and cadre, Reddy said that the anger of all sections of people against the coalition would translate into votes and they will have a resolute win. He further added that all the nefarious malpractices of Chandrababu Naidu should be fought tooth and nail. "Though it is clear that in the two years, the coalition has proved it failed on all fronts, we will win hands down if the elections are held in a free and fair manner, and we should ensure there is a contest for every seat, giving no scope for manipulation of any sort by TDP," he said.

He added that MLA aspirants should work hard to ensure the contest and victory of their candidates. "We have to field strong candidates who can scrape through the elections and make the most of the announcement of elections to local bodies. We will not tolerate unanimous elections, and MLA aspirants should work hard to ensure the contest and victory of our candidate," he said.

"Every house should be visited, and the contrast between the backstabbing party and YSRCP should be told with clarity and be the voice of the people," he added, taking a dig at the ruling party. He also said that ID cards with QR codes to cadre up to village level will be distributed along with propaganda and other election material, and meetings will be held at district and assembly constituency level, besides mandal and division levels.

He further added that the legal cell should be active in dealing with the atrocities, harassment and other coercive methods of the coalition, while the media and social media should be active in highlighting anti-people policies of the government. He also stressed giving training on how the Jagan 2.0 App can be used. "Leaders who are not active with social media should be acclimatised, and there is no scope for laxity," he said and warned that there is no place for ego, and the party should work as a single unit to get effective results.

"In the coming couple of months, leaders should be in their respective constituencies and work for the Party, as this is the crucial juncture," he added. He also took a hit at the coalition government, saying the coalition is known for misusing the police force and that if the force steps out of the limits and conduct unreasonably, their names will be logged in the digital book and they will have to face future consequences.

Party Coordinators, incharges of 175 assembly constituencies and other leaders attended the meeting. (ANI)