President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Onam, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to citizens on the eve of Onam and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. She said Onam celebrates Keralam's rich culture, gratitude to nature and the spirit of brotherhood, while Prophet Muhammad's teachings inspire people towards pious conduct, dutifulness and an inclusive India.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 19:05 IST
President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Onam, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended her warm greetings and best wishes to citizens on the eve of Onam and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. In her message on the eve of Onam, the President extended greetings to all citizens, particularly people from Keralam living in India and abroad.

"On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Keralam living in India and abroad," President Murmu said in a press release. She said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to nature on the arrival of the new harvest and celebrates the rich culture and spirit of brotherhood.

"Onam celebrates our rich culture and spirit of brotherhood. It promotes unity in diversity," she said. The President noted that boat races, folk dances, music and sports are important traditions associated with Onam and showcase the culture and values of Keralam.

She also expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all and inspire citizens to contribute to the nation's progress. "I pray that this auspicious festival brings happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all, and inspires the citizens to contribute to the nation's progress," she said.

On the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, President Murmu also extended her greetings and best wishes to citizens living in India and abroad, particularly the Muslim community. "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters," she said.

The President said the festival is an occasion to recall the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. She said his teachings inspire people to follow the path of pious conduct and dutifulness.

"May the noble ideals of Prophet Muhammad inspire us to contribute actively towards building an inclusive and developed India," President Murmu said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war e...

Global
2
Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines 

Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines 

Global
3
Nigeria's president orders rescue after mass kidnapping

Nigeria's president orders rescue after mass kidnapping

Global
4
Golf-PGA Tour overhauls post-season, moving to match play format in 2028

Golf-PGA Tour overhauls post-season, moving to match play format in 2028

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

Cost, Distance and Limited Services Leave Uganda’s Stroke Survivors Without Rehabilitation

Foreign Aid Is Shrinking- Can Debt Relief and Remittances Fill the Gap?

Green Synthesis, Wastewater Cleanup and Precision Detection: The Rise of Periodate Chemistry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026