Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner orders ban on DJ music, firecrackers and colour paper blasting

Tightening the security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti issued porders banning the use of DJ music, colour paper blasting and firecrackers from August 25 to 28.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 16:57 IST
Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner orders ban on DJ music, firecrackers and colour paper blasting
Visual of Eid Milad-un-Nabi decoration in Shivamogga (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Tightening the security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti issued porders banning the use of DJ music, colour paper blasting and firecrackers from August 25 to 28. Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated across the country on Wednesday.

"The use of colour paper blasting, DJ music during the celebrations can damage to places of worship, causes inconvenience to the senior citizens, general public and patients undergoing treatment in hospitals," the officials said. In light of these concerns and based on recommendations submitted by the Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Commissioner exercised precautionary powers under Sections 35 and 36 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963.

In a statement, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said,"Tight security has been deployed across the district for the festival. Around 3,000 police personnel, 12 KSRP platoons, one RAF unit, one SAF unit and 21 DAR platoons have been deployed." "Peace meetings have been held with leaders of all communities for the last one month. Strict adherence to the Supreme Court-mandated decibel limits for loudspeakers has also been instructed," SP further said.

The SP warned that legal action would be taken against anyone sharing reels or other content on social media and WhatsApp status that could disturb communal harmony or spread hatred. As part of the security measures, 36 check posts have been established across the district. Authorities have also externed 13 criminals and registered cases against 312 people under the security-related provisions.

The SP appealed to people "to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi peacefully and maintain communal harmony." Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). The Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet's birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.(ANI)

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