"Bihar's history reflects golden era, Sanatan culture": CM Samrat Chaudhary

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday highlighted the state's rich cultural heritage and historical contributions while addressing the 'Tulsi ke Ram' event in Patna, saying Bihar has been a land of a golden era and Sanatan culture. "Bihar is a state rich in culture. Our history is one of a golden era, a Sanatan era. Bihar has progressed thanks to the contributions of many, including Tulsidas and Lord Ram," CM Chaudhary said.

The Bihar Chief Minister also recalled the contribution of ancient strategist Chanakya, saying that around 2,500 years ago, he envisioned creating an 'Akhand Bharat' from the region then known as Magadh. "Magadh was three times the size of present-day India. I bow to Pandit Chanakya. The dream of an Akhand Bharat was conceived on this very sacred land," he added.

The event was organised to celebrate the cultural and spiritual legacy associated with Tulsidas and Lord Ram. Earlier, highlighting the state government's thrust on security and self-reliance, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday rolled out three major schemes aimed at women's empowerment and safety, asserting that women's participation from panchayats to administration reflects the changing face of society in Bihar.

Under the newly launched 'Police Didi' campaign, female police personnel will be deployed across schools, colleges, and other educational institutions to ensure the safety and security of young girls and women. To enhance their mobility on field duty, around 2,700 scooties and more than 2,000 motorcycles are being provided to women personnel.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted that around 40,000 women police personnel are currently serving in the state force. He also noted that the emergency response time for the 'Dial 112' helpline has dropped below 10 minutes, with the administration targeting to reduce it further to 5-7 minutes. Emphasising economic self-reliance, the Chief Minister stated that 1.81 crore women are associated with the JEEViKA initiative in Bihar, with over 70 lakh 'JEEViKA Didis' actively working. He pointed out that 43 lakh women have already become 'Lakhpati Didis', and an additional target has been set to elevate one lakh more women into the category over the next two years. (ANI)